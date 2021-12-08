December 8, 2021

Salome Kokoladze

HOW WE ALL FALL

They should have given him a chair to sit on ,

writes Michael Jackson’s fan on YouTube. In the video

Michael Jackson powers through his performance

despite repeatedly fainting on stage.

Hope can be ugly. One girl fell in love with a bridge

and married its model when she grew up.

Another woman believed she was a chair

and stood still for hours against a wall.

I fantasize about sleeping with a weighted blanket.

It feels like you are being held , a friend tells me.

Where do people go? Not after they die,

but when they are alive and well, where do they go?

I imagine the happy ones. They are opening their mouths

in search of air pockets under a hot shower.

They have the eyes of the mother

monkey that carried her dead baby with one hand

and with the other ate a mango. All the upright bodies

fall a little with each step. My grandmother told me

she’s been to the moon. She went there all by herself.

And I am the only one in the U.S. remembering

her name. This makes me slightly lonelier

than I usually am. Who knows my history here

unless it’s about wars. I remember the sun

at its brightest.

My friend and I at the beach, pretending

to be Egyptian pharaohs. I was mummified

numerous times and before that

I had conquered the Black Sea.

It was then that the world had slowly started

to become mine. Imagine that child, her animal-headed

gods, she is burying her body in sand. Hope is her,

in that shallow grave, with eyes looking up.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Salome Kokoladze: “Poetry begins with the failure of language. A creature of both the symbolic and the material worlds, poetry helps me reconcile with moments when speaking is irrelevant, insufficient, or unimaginable.” (web)

