Kurt Luchs

ALL MY FATHERS

for Robert Bly, 1926–2021

All of my fathers are dead now.

If I have any further questions

there is no one to ask, no one

whose answer might matter to me.

But then it was you who taught me

that the deader a father is, the more

he lives inside us, and the more urgent

it becomes to build a room for him

in the house of the psyche,

lest we be ruled unknowingly by a monster

chained and howling in the basement

or a madman hiding in the attic,

eating dead spiders and dust.

Thanks to you, I built such a room

for my earthly father, and so reclaimed

the life and light and joy

he had stolen from his seven children.

Only then was I able to follow you

and all of my real fathers

through the open door in the soul

to the beauty of the word.

From you I also learned that the good father

contains a mother made of earth

and air and fire and water,

but that’s a story for another day,

perhaps another life. Right now I need

to revisit the room I built for you,

the one lined with books and lit

by a single round window facing the sun

and looking out on new snow and silence.

—from Poets Respond

December 7, 2021

__________

Kurt Luchs: “It would be impossible to overstate Robert Bly’s influence as a poet, translator, critic, anthologist, antiwar activist and founder of the men’s movement. His effect on my life and my writing was equally profound. At the age of 14 I encountered his essay ‘A Wrong Turning in American Poetry’ in the magazine Choice. That and his wonderful first book, Silence in the Snowy Fields, did much to shape my views on poetry and my growing desire to write it. I continued to look on him as one of my real fathers, and still do and always will.” (web)

