November 27, 2020

Mary Angelino

REMODELING

Struck with purpose, my father and grandfather

worked silently together, in a language

of pointing and nods. My brother and I knew

not to ask questions when we brought them lunch

on plastic trays: tuna salad sandwiches

swaddled in napkins, the pitcher of lemonade

that left vanishing halos on top of the brick wall.

They’d work until the sky forgot the sun,

our new red door (only one in the neighborhood)

pulsing beneath the streetlights’ glow. My father

would lose that house and never earn enough

to own again. What mattered

was they let us carve our names

into wet cement. And for two perfect months

she was whoever we wanted her to be—

that woman kneeling in the moonlight—

the marble sink shimmering

in the middle of a wall-less, roof-less room.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Mary Angelino: “I’ve been working on this poem since my MFA days (2007–2011) at the University of Arkansas–Fayetteville, where I wrote mostly about loss—in this case, my childhood home—and my attempts to unearth its mysteries in images that have stayed with me (like initials in cement and the marble sink). Elizabeth Bishop’s ‘One Art’ is persistent and luminous for me; I love how she builds to the big losses. Her ‘—Write it!—’ is why I write.