November 26, 2020

Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2020: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Dream Spirit” by Christopher Whitney. “Four Loaves of Stone, Ascending” was written by Joel Vega for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2020, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Joel Vega

FOUR LOAVES OF STONE, ASCENDING

Even Noah, stepping out

of the Ark, the world stretching

out from his feet in a mighty

display of infinite water—

even he, picking up

the first four loaves of stone,

his faith shaken, querying:

What shred of cloth

can wrap this naked

body? What terror

or bliss will rise

from the receding

tides? But the new

earth speaks

a new language.

Come here, it says,

Come here, then.

Gather beneath a sky

bereft of stars.

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “As much as possible, I try to choose a poem each month that’s different from the artist’s choice, so that this series can show the breadth of human imagination. It worked out well this time, as the two poems couldn’t be more different in length, style, and interpretation. I loved the timeless beauty of Joel Vega’s response, and the haunting ambiguity of those last few lines. The title alone could be a poem, and you’d be hard pressed to find a phrase more pleasurable to speak than ‘loaves of stone.’ I found myself returning just to say that phrase aloud again.”