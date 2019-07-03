July 3, 2019

Rayon Lennon

RED BRICK TOWN

I roll to Ohio

To find my sister

Who exists

In a red brick town

As flat as her affect.

In the condo, her three

Kids pool around her. I wave

To them as the stranger

I am. They don’t wave

Back, two teenage

Girls, one tall as Naomi

Campbell, the other

About half white; and one

Boy who is in love

With breaking the law. “Nice

To see you,” I say. “I’m sorry,”

Sis says. “What

Do you want?”

I say, “To see you.”

She sends the kids

Out to spend time

With water guns

Or their boyfriends.

“Sit down,” she says.

I don’t. The blue leather

Couch looms

Ominous as the hurricane

Heart of the Caribbean

Sea. “I hear

You’re a therapist,”

She begins. I nod.

“And you’re a nurse,”

I say. She’s in a light

Bluish outfit. “Did you

Figure out that

You’re gay yet?” she smiles.

“Don’t be childish,”

I let out. She says,

“You won’t find

Pity here.”

The carpet looks

Like an overused golf

Course. I pray her therapist

Told her she’s borderline.

She grins. The heat in the living

Room inches toward

Insufferable. “Life’s not

Been easy,” I say

Now. “We got here

The hard way. We are

Barrel children, after all.”

She nods. She looks

Like depression. I remember

Her constantly trying

To die as a kid

In Jamaica, threatening

To run out in front

Of a truck or jumping

Off the stone wall

Into the speeding brown

Sludge of the gully during

A storm. All after dad

Left us for America.

Her face is brittle

From too many slaps

And punches from

Men who loved her.

She’s fatter after

Too many babies

And too much greasy

Food. Scars from a recent

House fire litter her arms

And legs. Here stands

The damaged gal

Who used to pummel

Me until my nose streamed

Red. The sun

Wants to burn through

A window. “I remember

The first time

You called me

A whore,” she says.

“I was 12. You were 7.”

It was after church

On a Sunday in front

Of our old house

In Jamaica. “It made

Me want to die.

My own brother

Calling me trash.

I know I hurt you

Too. I hit you

For no reason.

I let you fall off

The bed and knock

Your head on the concrete

Floor. I couldn’t

Catch you. We couldn’t

Afford a crib. And mom’s

Bed was too high.

You were always

Smart but never

Quite right. I’m

Sorry. You could’ve

Been a supernova

Genius. I myself

Wasn’t the same after

Dad left.” Cars scream

In the distance. “It’s okay.

You’re a queen,

Sis,” I insist. She says,

“Thanks. But don’t

Lie. I’m sick

Too. I couldn’t stop

That freak older

Boy from fucking

With you under a bridge

When you were too

Young to know what

Was going on.”

The kids do sound

Like a war outside.

I say, “You didn’t

Know until I told

You afterwards,

And while you closed

The windows for

The oncoming

Rain, you cried.

That meant a lot

To me.” I hug her for

Perhaps the first

Time and say, “I love

You.” She stops

Breathing, and her

Body steels up.

“You don’t mean

That,” she says. “I

Love you,” I say

Again as the kids

Push open the door.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Rayon Lennon: “My work operates in that magical gray area between poetry and fiction. For this poem, I wanted to dramatize a number of the reasons behind the recent outrage over children being separated from their parents at the border. In the news, the focus has been placed on children and how being separated from their families adversely affects them—while their parents hunt for the American dream. You don’t have to pick a side on this issue to empathize with the children. This poem widens the scope on the issue—by exploring what happens generally when parents leave their children behind to pursue the American dream. My father left Jamaica when I was born to work on apple farms in Connecticut. His departure decimated the family. He overstayed his visa and did not return to Jamaica for several years (he returned briefly after becoming a U.S. resident; he and my mother eventually divorced because of the long separation). I was six and my sister was around eleven years old when our father left for good. She changed the day he left and has never been the same. My relationship with her suffered because of this. This poem—an imagined journey to see my sister—attempts to address and repair the harm done. I think I’ve only hugged my sister once. It was the day after my wedding. It still shocks me how shocked she was when I pulled her in for a long hug. It made me sad then to think about all the love that didn’t exist between us.” (web)