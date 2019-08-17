August 17, 2019

Ellie Shumaker (age 13)

READ MY ROCKS

The kid asked me

Why do people like words so much

If words don’t do anything

They just sit there like

ROCKS

?

So I picked up a rock

And I said

There’s a pond

Throw it

Throw it away?

No—just throw it

And the ripples will reach

So far out

That you will never look at

ROCKS

The same way again

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Ellie Shumaker: “I enjoy writing poetry because it’s like music as words, and it makes your heart dance. It transforms a piece of paper into the gentle warmth of the sun, the shivery touch of snow, the crunch of autumn leaves, or a soft spring breeze. It can be a heartbeat, a moth’s flight, or moonlight. Poetry is a few simple words changing a life. They inspire us to write the poems that will inspire others.”