August 16, 2019

vini_k.d #disassociation #trauma #power
—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019
Tribute to Instagram Poets
__________
Vini Emery: “I was intending on writing something longer, but I wrote these sixteen words and realized that’s all I had to say. Sometimes tiny poems say an infinity worth of experiences. For me, this poem expressed my experiences of abuse and non-consensual interactions, but globally I think it speaks to many different experiences, especially those of marginalized and vulnerable populations.” (web)