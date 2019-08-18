Lynn Marie Houston

LIKE AMERICA

August is almost too cruel, like

America, to be beautiful. I wish

the last days of summer break

could swaddle children bulletproof.

Here at the Simmering Springs Campground,

the last RV has backed into its gravel lot,

blocking the sun. Dogs yip around the playground,

babies wail, and the whine of air compressors

drifts all the way into the valley.

This view from the edge, though.

Like America, it’s easy to be sentimental

about what could kill you. A rope,

a tumble, the orders of a powerful man.

Or, as a teacher wrote

in my yearbook after “come over

and see me some time,” not

necessarily in that order.

A teenage girl smokes a cigarette under cover

of trees, while her parents jockey

for space in the camper’s small kitchen, oblivious.

A middle-age man exits a large black truck.

Maybe he is not headed to the tree line.

Maybe it means nothing

that I see him lick his lips. Like America,

I shrug and turn away.

—from Poets Respond

August 18, 2019

__________

Lynn Marie Houston: “To conclude simply that ‘Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy confirms suicide by hanging‘ is to ignore much that is dis-eased about American culture.” (web)