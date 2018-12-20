December 20, 2018

Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2018: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Eat Me” by Nicolette Daskalakis. “Placebo” was written by Jill M. Talbot for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, November 2018, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Jill M. Talbot

PLACEBO

Coffee for headache, grapefruit for heartache,

blue for the weather and red for forgiveness;

hopelessness–may I suggest a bubblegum flavor?

Not all nutrtional lists cover psychic benefit.

Jung prescribed lemon for neurosis;

psychosis requires a dash of red pepper.

Plug your nose and wear swimming goggles,

be sure to pose and photograph—

share on instagram. As for existential despair:

some things still need to be left to cats.

Thanks for shopping with McFuture.

May we suggest you use your plastic bag

as a face mask?

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

November 2018, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Nicolette Daskalakis: “It was difficult to choose just one poem, but ultimately ‘Placebo’ stood out to me because it captured the tone, humour, and critique of commercial culture I had in mind while shooting “Eat Me.” I love that the poet addresses the commodification of “cures” and looks at how our society’s never-ending search for a silver bullet to its ailments has only been amplified by the social media age.”