December 21, 2018

Samuel Hughes

AT NIGHT, MY FATHER DOES NOT SING

When I go south to visit,

my father and I sit up late

in the dusty living room

of his air-conditioned house.

At least an hour’s drive from anywhere,

the house sits under a squat mountain,

which is not a mountain, really,

but a finger of the plateau

that stretches through here

from Georgia almost to Ohio.

We sit silent in the living room

in cat-scratched leather easy-chairs,

each of us holding a guitar.

He always keeps at least one spare.

Though years ago I gave up thinking

on my separate fretboard I could imitate

the model of his hands, he still cares

that I care enough to entertain the possibility.

It isn’t that we don’t talk,

but somehow, it always falls short:

watchbands and bicycles, external hard-drives aside,

we are not quite satisfied we know each other’s mind.

Dad plays on and on. The endless elaboration

of James Taylor coloratura, the peach and periwinkle

North Carolina sunset he’s been practicing

since the seventies, the original Travis-pick

now overgrown with ornament, the pattern

totally submerged, but still expected.

In all this hinted song, he sits silent:

even in his youth, he was afraid

to show his voice before an audience.

Now nearing seventy, he’ll only maybe try a verse or two.

Towards midnight, something familiar

comes across the jukebox of his hands,

not quite a tune, and largely unenhanced,

though played still in his complex style.

The chords stand empty, run on a while,

stand empty. He looks at me.

I know the song. It occurs to me

he is waiting for me to sing.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Samuel Hughes: “A lot of what I write has to do with attempts at communication, how complicated it is, especially in places where you wouldn’t think it would be, especially when it has to do with art. I play old-timey banjo, while my father plays sort of baroque, post-folk-scare, fingerstyle guitar: two adjacent styles of music, but still not really quite compatible. And musical practice, for an amateur like myself at least, and perhaps for him as well, is so intensely private anyway. What part of the hours I spend blundering through the same old fiddle tune over and over again can I bring out and show to another person? How much of the mess of your inarticulate private self can you bring out into the light and not have it burn up like a vampire? How do you really say something to anyone? Even your parents? Especially your parents? I guess this is me trying.” (web)