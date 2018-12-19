December 19, 2018

Jackleen Holton

JESUS IS MY FLU SHOT

I tried it once, the being saved,

my devout older cousin standing

before me on the steps of the city pool.

She said, you can’t plug your nose,

so I didn’t, and she dunked me, held me

under for a long time because

it has to hurt so He’ll know

you’re ready to receive His grace.

I spoke in garbled tongues, bubbles

rising from me as I tried to catch

her faith, felt the water enter

me like a needle—

the way it does now, the spout

of the neti pot pressed to one nostril,

a torrent of salt water

blazing out the other one

as I remember the straight line

her mouth made, so intent

was she on this ministry

that it had to be love,

the sun behind her aflame

in the wavering sky above me.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Jackleen Holton: “I write poems to gather my thoughts and make sense of things, though it rarely works that elegantly. More often than not, it comes from something like being down with the flu, and hearing from an evangelical leader that my condition would have been entirely preventable had I possessed the right brand of faith, which gets me thinking about faith, all the ways I’ve tried to catch it, and how those attempts have always felt a little bit like trying to breathe underwater.” (web)