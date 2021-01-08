January 8, 2021

Marc Pietrzykowski

PEDAGOGY

The slouching cheerleader dangles

her mother’s Birkenstock

from the end of her foot.

Boredom is a sign of defeat,

Coach says. Coach would know,

she smells like the pink wine

she sucks out of the sports bottle

she keeps in the cup holder

of her PT Cruiser, and goes out

into the hallway 6 times a day

to text her ex-husband.

What does she know about

victory, what does she know

about watching a sister

shrivel up and blow away

in an oxygen tent, or a father

who needs a fistful of pills

just to keep the voices at bay.

Or maybe she does. The sandal

falls, clatters on the gym floor,

Coach’s knife face swings out

then softens, watching the girl try

to scoop it up and slip it on

without anyone noticing,

her hands shaking like branches

in the wind that comes over the lake.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Marc Pietrzykowski: “I have been thinking lately about what it would be like to lose the compulsion to create, to make poems, or any kind of art. Would I miss it? My life would surely be less hectic, spiritually speaking. I am curious, but curious the way I am curious about what it is like to be something I can’t even conceive of being, like a stone, or the sound of water dripping. Another state of being I will have to write my way toward, I guess.” (web)