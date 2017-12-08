December 8, 2017

Ed Ruzicka

PALIMONY

That winter I lived with a woman on a hill hit hard

by winds off Lake Michigan as it sat and thrashed

and spat. Jammed mammoth slabs of ice one atop another.

Formed a frozen shelf wide and jagged as wave-works

themselves and run over by razors, sirens, blasts of wind

that tore into flesh and against which our heater

rattled out its weak defense. We huddled together

under quilts to read and make love in the ambergris

glow of shallow lamp light. She rose to steam the kitchen

with soups and teas we took in half lotus on the bed.

I worked in a factory made of cinder blocks and racket.

Men, women stood eight hours at machines tall as elevators,

gun-metal grey and dripping oil. Machinists cut, drilled,

punched, formed, joined steel, aluminum, tin. Each

to the same task weeks on end at machines precision

set by foremen that skulked about, growling or

quietly absorbed. A dim cast relieved only by what

eked out of florescent tubes or wafted down from

high-set panes no one had ever been paid to clean.

I was hired to move parts station to station.

A “trucker” who shared my weekly check with

barkeeps while the Blackhawks or the Packers

blared above. She bought the vegetables, cubed beef,

seven-grain loaves of bread that kept us going.

There was a tiny gas heater beside the tub that

had to be lit to flame for twenty minutes. She

always bathed by candle light and had an oval

daguerreotype hung in there showing a bare shouldered

belle who tucked her chin demurely.

Next to that her gray cat would perch to stick its paw

out and catch drips of silver from the leaky spout.

Which was then and is now more beauty

than I could hold or ever hope to deserve.

When I left, streets were still walled with snow

that city plows had mashed to the curb. I hitched

out I-94 toward El Paso. She kept my books and

a few LPs because I was going to come back.

It wasn’t much, that palimony of freezing sheets.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

Ed Ruzicka: “When, where I grew up, factories and foundries stood as the inveterate core of American industry, behemoth maws consuming hours, lives. Men, women did work by the back, muscle, hand. No one relied on anybody but themselves. I learned that by dad’s absence, by how mom darned socks. At twenty I went to work to find America, write America. I left. Leaving was part of it. I go back. Especially in the poems I go back. I hope like hell I’ve got sweat in these poems. And loss. Lust and bewilderment. An honest day, an honest word.” (website)