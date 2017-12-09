December 9, 2017

Joel Chace

CALCULUS

impossible to have sat

through class after class

to have scrawled a reams

worth of lined paper with

homework that would look

like Arabic now to have

taken an actual goddamn

final exam jesus and not

just pass it but end

up with a flying mothercolor

grade 35 years ago 35

years all burned

away like valley fog

to remember nothing except

that Mrs. Barnhart the teacher

already near the end

of her long road over

the math mountains and had

cranked around far too

many switchbacks would

say at miraculously random

moments the words “value” or

“and yet” it’s absolutely

true and it was like a

whacky gift she kept on

giving for instance

she’d say turning away

from the rune-crammed

blackboard chalk dust misting

off her fingertips and cheeks she’d

say “that’s the

way we lick that

problem … value” or

“just remember this

formula you’ll

be all right … and

yet” 23 “values”

and 21 “and yets” the

record for one forty-minute

period Mary Pat Doyle with

the jet black hair kept

track her face still floats

up in dreams still

that young and stunning and so

does Mrs. Barnhart’s still hard

and thick like granite like

marble which she’s definitely

mouldering under by now what would

it be like to find both

of them again Mrs. Barnhart and say

“there was something of

value after all” and Mary

Pat Doyle and say “look

we can’t undo a thing we

followed certain signs

and countersigns and we are

where we are and yet

if we’d ended

up together that might

have been a perfect solution

too”

—from Rattle #11, Summer 1999

Tribute to Editors

Joel Chace: “My maternal grandparents were farmers and staunch Upstate New York Republicans. Across town, however, lived my paternal grandparents, who I would visit regularly. This grandfather was a brakeman on the Delaware & Hudson Railroad, and he voted for Eugene V. Debs every time Debs ran for president. My grandmother was a painter. My mother worked for a time on Wall Street. My father was a jazz trombonist and vocalist, who was on the road for a dozen years until his marriage in 1942. I write in order to come closer to understanding my own origin and being, out of the vortex of these lives.”