December 10, 2017

Mia Kang

GRADUATE STUDENT, AGE 27, WITH A HISTORY OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY PROFESSORS AND EMPLOYERS, ATTENDS A POETRY READING FOUR DAYS AFTER THE TAX HEIST, FALLING FOR A MAN WHO ISN’T HER LOVER, TEMPERATURE 54º F, NEW HAVEN, CT, DECEMBER 5, 2017

Because the edges don’t obtain
in the would-be winter

something in me
goes the way of the world

Climbing at a normal pace
toward a figure on the stairs

something in me
gets everywhere

December 10, 2017

Mia Kang: “From wherever we stand, it’s hard to know what to say, or do, or how to stand, and especially how to love, or how to withstand love, under threat.” (website)

