December 7, 2017

NEWS OF MY DIVORCE REMINDS ME OF YOUR DEATH
—from The Whetting Stone
2017 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner
Taylor Mali: “In both of the books of poetry I published after Rebecca’s death I tried to include a few poems about her. But they were always so unlike the rest of the manuscript that they couldn’t stay in. I’ve known for a decade that all my poems about Rebecca would need to be published in a collection by themselves. The Whetting Stone is that collection.” (website)
