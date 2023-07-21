“Our Tribe” by Ed Hack

Ed Hack

OUR TRIBE

The day goes on regardless of the plight

of man. And that is right. We are the dust

that spoke, that saw the will of gods in flights

of birds, but never learned, not once, to trust

the one across the stream who held his spear

as we held ours but spoke another tongue.

We got what we deserved because our fear

matched theirs, and then we prayed and taught our young

to fear. We looked into the mirror of

their eyes and, satisfied, we died. The hate

would now go on; our kids were tough.

The mystery was gone. We knew their fate.

So let the day be gold or blue or green—

what’s true is what we’ve done and what we’ve seen.

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Ed Hack: “I started writing poetry at 16 when the world opened up to me in such a way that a poem seemed the only way to try to make sense of it. I wrote free verse for years, was published here and there, then, three years ago, feeling the need for the discipline of metered language and form, turned to the sonnet, to explore its precisions and passions.”

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter