Haiku by Kakul Gupta

Kakul Gupta (age 15)

HAIKU

teenage photos—

why i look

different all the time

lonely night—

watching him

through telescope

hatched egg—

the town no longer

uninhabited

new startup—

counting the commas

in statement

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry?

Kakul Gupta: “I like poetry because poems help me declutter the barrage of thoughts that envelop my consciousness through the day. Specifically, haiku, as it pivots on capturing the ephemeral moment of heightened awareness—the ‘aha’ moment as it is called—which is quite challenging as well. But whenever it happens, however rare it might be, it gives me immense pleasure. This is what propels me to write.”