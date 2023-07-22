Haiku by Kakul Gupta

Kakul Gupta (age 15)

teenage photos—
why i look
different all the time
 
 
 
 
lonely night—
watching him
through telescope
 
 
 
 
hatched egg—
the town no longer
uninhabited
 
 
 
 
new startup—
counting the commas
in statement
 
 

from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry?

Kakul Gupta: “I like poetry because poems help me declutter the barrage of thoughts that envelop my consciousness through the day. Specifically, haiku, as it pivots on capturing the ephemeral moment of heightened awareness—the ‘aha’ moment as it is called—which is quite challenging as well. But whenever it happens, however rare it might be, it gives me immense pleasure. This is what propels me to write.”

