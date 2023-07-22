Haiku by Kakul Gupta

HAIKU
teenage photos—
why i look
different all the time
lonely night—
watching him
through telescope
hatched egg—
the town no longer
uninhabited
new startup—
counting the commas
in statement
—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Kakul Gupta: “I like poetry because poems help me declutter the barrage of thoughts that envelop my consciousness through the day. Specifically, haiku, as it pivots on capturing the ephemeral moment of heightened awareness—the ‘aha’ moment as it is called—which is quite challenging as well. But whenever it happens, however rare it might be, it gives me immense pleasure. This is what propels me to write.”