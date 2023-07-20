“Why They Stayed Together” by Grace Cavalieri

Grace Cavalieri

WHY THEY STAYED TOGETHER

Take Snow In My Arms

—H.D.

First there was the

Powdered sugar

Covering all thoughts

Like a winter storm in the ghetto,

Then—the weight of the trees

Around the house,

Roots entangling

Growing through the chairs,

Wood conspiring to connect

To keep them there,

Finally it was the crooked

Hands that matched just right

The loose door knob and twisted key

Inside the burnished lock within the frame,

At last, it was their sleep intertwined

As if were planned that way

As if it had somewhere to go.

—from Rattle #21, Summer 2004

__________

Grace Cavalieri: “Last night I dreamed I was going into battle wearing a blue terry cloth suit of armor with a bent plastic sword. Maybe this is a depiction of the poet’s life, but I’ll take it. Blue is the color of courage and communication (the spiritual leaders tell us), and as for the sword—well, it wasn’t broken, was it?” (web)

