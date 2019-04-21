Rachel Custer

NOTRE DAME DE PARIS CATCHES FIRE

And everybody becomes a poet, seeing

meaning where there is no meaning,

seeing metaphor in the destruction

of metaphor. A house of God on fire

is a poem. Listen: it is saying nothing

stands forever, nothing you love will

not be burned away. Good Friday

has come again, and somewhere men

nail themselves to wood to feel like God.

Somewhere a man sets fire to a girl.

A crucifixion is a poem, saying nothing

dies forever. Even a woman who burns

will rise again. Notre Dame will rise again,

says a man on a Paris street, and he

is crying. Paris is not the same without

her. A man crying on the street is a poem

saying nothing feels like holiness, the fire

that burns away everything but what is

good. What is good? This day, a man

coming down from his cross, a girl

walking forth from a fire, raising again

her voice to sing the good news.

—from Poets Respond

April 21, 2019

__________

Rachel Custer: “Gospel means ‘good news.’ The good news is that, despite the hard news this Holy Week, we can be redeemed through the saving blood of Christ. Notre Dame will rise again. So will we.” (web)