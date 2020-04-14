Dante Di Stefano

NOTES TO MYSELF DURING NATIONAL POETRY MONTH, 2020

Remember, bluets still sprout

beneath your boots

when you take your daughter

for a walk by the river.

Even though an orange snow fence

surrounds the jungle gym

in the park down the street,

there’s the low fork

of a young oak to sit her in.

Remember, even if the hoops

have all been unscrewed

from the backboards,

you can still feign a hook shot for her.

Remember, if the balcony

is closed,

sing through the wall.

Find the riot, unquelled,

in the cherry blossom’s center.

Remember, beneath each scarf,

bandanna, and surgical mask,

there is a throat

that might break into sudden

surprising aria.

Remember, how astonished

your daughter is

at motorcycles and ladybugs,

a pebble she finds

in a neighbor’s driveway,

the stars, the moon, mayflies,

streetlights seen from

the window before bed.

Remember, the image of

your wife’s brown hair

sprawled on the pillow

in the blue hour

of any morning

is worth more

than all your poems.

Remember, even an angry word

from her

is worth more than

the best line of poetry

you have ever read.

Remember, your poems

cannot shelter you,

or make a roof

for the ones you love.

Remember, the earth’s

sole vocation is to astonish.

Remember, the angels of the earth

choir themselves

with mouths full of sod.

Remember, glaciers melt,

oceans rise,

coastlines recede.

Remember, everything can happen

at once and always,

and God, and heaven, and hell.

Remember, the world is

inside you,

the meadow between

one clover and one bee.

Remember, the world is sweet

and spinning, still.

—from Poets Respond

April 14, 2020

__________

Dante Di Stefano: “This is really a love note to my wife and to my daughter, and also a poem about what poetry means, and doesn’t mean, to me.” (web)