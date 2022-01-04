Robert Hunter Jones

NEW YEAR’S EVE IN VIENNA

In the waning days of the year, Omicron

entered my son who entered our home

at 5 a.m. with his slightly bent key, quietly

taking his tiny guest to bed with him, sleeping

soundly until 2 p.m. I don’t think it’s love—

greedy little microbe from a broken home.

You have to feel sorry, almost. You have to

question the nature of friendship, the value

of social niceties—little bridges of desire

riding the common exchanges of breath

between words. Laughter in the small hours

before dawn, a little forced, a little too loud.

Now we wait. Who falls, who coughs up

all the names of casual contacts—little parlor

game of memory? In the meantime, strangers

trundle by beyond the windows, their own

little burdens in tow, dirty snow

crowning the curbstones.

—from Poets Respond

January 4, 2022

__________

Robert Hunter Jones: “A couple of weeks ago, our son, Branson, returned to Vienna from his first semester at University of Puget Sound. The day after Christmas, he went out for one evening with some of his old pals from his graduating class here in Vienna. All were fully vaccinated and boosted. A day later one of the boys had a runny nose, tested, and came back positive. In the days ahead the entire group, one by one, came down with the virus. It is New Year’s Eve, 9:21 p.m. as I write this. We are in quarantine, waiting for the other shoe to drop. My daughter turns 18 on the 2nd. For now we are all locked down.” (web)

