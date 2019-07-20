July 20, 2019

Rylee McNiff (age 15)

MY NAME IS LOVE AND I’M AN AMPUTEE

you left in a hurry.

instead of a box of your cds

or your jacket or a sock

i hand you my wrist,

my pinky,

my collar bone.

i cut my palm to make lines

like yours to replace what is

gone. identity

i’m dizzy. i’m dizzy all the time.

i take in the breath you left behind

stash it under my tongue—

suck on your toothbrush

like a man and his dip

spitting onto the road leaving it

behind. obsession

i’m spinning. i keep on spinning.

i try to string body parts closer

with floss

tooth by tooth

footsteps by shoelace

toe by toe stitched together

like candy necklaces

and i try to keep it

together.

but i will never stop spinning.

at some point things become out

of order, some might say, outgrown.

we no longer align.

i hand you what i’ve saved for last—

one final hope

one final vein leading

to my brain.

—from 2019 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Rylee McNiff: “Because when it rains on the 4th of July but you still light sparklers on the porch while your dad reads a James Patterson novel.”