July 19, 2019

Katherine Barrett Swett

CITY OF REFUGE

I dream we’re exiled to a distant land,

a home for careless parents searching for

the lost, a place where locals understand

we’ll never find what we had years before;

and when a stranger there makes idle chat,

we know he’ll know that we have a dead child

or two and he does too and he’ll know that

you talk about the dead as if alive.

For in the waking world we hesitate

to mention her; we have to make a choice

between our neighbor’s staring at his plate

and somehow seeming to have lost his voice,

or our just saying that we have no daughter,

the way a drunk might say his gin was water.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Katherine Barrett Swett: “I write a poem every day. I always write in a notebook, on lined paper, with a sharp pencil. Some days I do not get to my notebook until late at night and have no more than ten minutes; other days I spend more than an hour on a poem. I write in the house and outdoors, at my desk and on the subway, before my first cup of coffee and after my last glass of wine. I write free verse, haiku, sonnets, villanelles. Subsequently I choose the better efforts, and revise and edit on the computer. I can go a month and write nothing that will ever leave my notebook, or I could have a week where every day I write something that I want to type up. I live with a photographer, and I think my notebook is a bit like his contact sheets—you look for the image that is worth working over in the dark room—or nowadays in Photoshop—and then printing.”