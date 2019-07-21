Lynne Knight

DISAPPEARING BORDERS

We stood in the plaza at City Hall

near Henry Moore’s archer, staring up

at the big screen, waiting for men

to land on the moon. We were stoned,

a little, as we often were, not so much

that we couldn’t manage our lives

or walk quietly along Toronto streets,

rarely drawing attention to ourselves

except with my daughter’s backpack,

handmade, suede, a crudely fused

metal frame. Enough of a novelty in 1969

that earlier in the afternoon two old women

at the Kensington Market shouted

I would ruin my baby’s legs, or I think

that’s what they shouted, in Italian,

their Russian friends joining in, a chorus

of languages, & now we were waiting

for men to land on the moon where

no word had ever been spoken,

though the moon made one cameo

appearance after another in the poems

we wrote then, symbol of time, symbol

of eternity, the night moon, day moon,

the moon as fingernail, as lemon slice,

as sliver, as silver, go ahead & invent

your own simile or metaphor, the famous

poet instructed us, but pay attention to

the risk—put the moon in a poem, pretty

soon your dead grandfather might show up,

or your cold mother, or whoever it is you find

difficult because there it is, stony, implacable,

unchanging except as we see it in phases.

But what did he know? A man was about

to walk on the moon, say something

universal enough to allow all people to share

the triumph, no matter their language,

my daughter babbling, bouncing against

my back as Armstrong did it, pushed out

of the Eagle, took the first step, spoke—

& there we were, applauding as if he could

hear us, as if there were no distance between us

& the moon, no borders against human progress.

—from Poets Respond

July 21, 2019

__________

Lynne Knight: “I was a new mother fifty years ago, a hippie in Toronto, and reflecting back, I’m struck by how much of the optimism and hope we felt then has been darkened or eclipsed today. I continue to believe we can achieve things across or despite borders—I’m sure many of the NASA scientists who worked on the Apollo mission were immigrants! It’s heartbreaking to see the frenzy being whipped up against ‘the other’ when we’re all here together on the same planet, subject to the moon’s gravitational pull.” (web)