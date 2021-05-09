May 9, 2021

Abby E. Murray

MOTHERHOOD FOR BEGINNERS

First, realize: you’ve been drowning

for thousands of years and you know

what finally gets their attention?

The economy. Birth rates at their lowest

where you live in a country that boasts

the second highest cost of childbirth

of any industrialized nation

and your neighbor recommends

goat yoga when you lock yourself

in the car to cry. The only thing

we love more than feeding babies

is keeping them in line for bread,

their sweet legs dangling off

mama’s hip and one hand caught

like a finch in her hair. Second:

a man once told you women

who refuse to have children

are selfish, and you stared at him

like he wasn’t your husband,

like that’s not the kind of paradox

you prepared yourself for, loving

a person who thinks this way

even for one disastrous moment,

even when you know he’ll learn

how cruel this claim is long before

you write the poem to remember it.

Forgiving him takes just as much

work as it does to forgive mothers

who say the same thing, assuming

you’ll agree because your daughter

clings to your legs when they say it,

assuming she was born because

it was your duty to deliver her. Third:

you don’t owe this world a single regret

or forfeited wish or deferred acceptance

or apology for happiness.

Spare no silence for those

who tell you what hurts the most

is normal or a sign of the times.

The truth is, you will rinse both shit

and vomit off your hands before 7 a.m.

sometimes no matter who you love,

you will sleep in your work clothes

and forget the cupcakes

and beg a child to believe

she was not born to carry anybody

no matter who solemnly swears she was,

and you’ll bury this fact in the gleam

of her brainstem or your own

then celebrate by watching it bloom:

your child or the one you never had

shaped exactly like the life you saved

by letting it be what it was, a breath,

a body, a slow unfurling of color

on a silver landscape that constantly

needs reminding why it exists

and what it has to do with wonder.

Finally: they will treat your history

like an opinion. Be troublingly true.

They’ll think I wrote this only for you.

—from Poets Respond

May 9, 2021

__________

Abby E. Murray: “Because of the timing (Mother’s Day weekend), it seems this poem is occasional. But I wrote it in response to new data that shows birth rates are down in the United States, and the ensuing conversations about whether the pandemic is to blame or some other ‘trend,’ such as—I’m just throwing these out here—lack of jobs or housing, violence against women, unequal pay, racism, broken systems meant to protect mothers and children, broken healthcare, or thriving sexism. I know I’m not the only one who suspects Captain Obvious edits most newspapers (‘people aren’t wearing masks and Covid is getting worse!’), but I wrote this to remind myself that I am just as valuable to this world for being a mother as I am for my own life, just as I am loved for loving others and naming what isn’t right.” (web)



