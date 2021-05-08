May 8, 2021

Lowell Jaeger

HIS SONG

The grown child rides in the backseat, only half-listens

as Mom and Pop bicker. Lapses into sizzle

of splash beneath them. His hometown lit for Christmas

blurs at the car window; he’s back

in that landscape he’d ached in more than half a life ago

where he wanted absolutely nothing

more than guts enough to run away.

And what was so terrible? They neither

beat him nor mistreated him more than most

kids are forbidden in front of their parents to be who they really are.

Funny how willful seldom get what they ask for. He’d asked

his parents (hadn’t he?) over and over in the absence

of his emotions, the ghost of good behavior—gulping his liver

and onions with tall glasses of whole milk—

swallowing the unspoken prayer at the table

that Mom and Dad quit the squabble, stuff it

like he’d learned he had to. A solid couple

dozen years later nothing’s changed

and everything’s different: same old man at the wheel

and old lady crabbing beside him. They’ve shrunk

to rodent-size, wrinkled and gray, eyes wide

with magnified terror of the nearsighted. Hardly

worth whatever anger he’d ever held for them.

And somehow closer now, everyone.

Mom and Pop squall in a dialect needing both mouths

to mix the words right, while the son sits like a stone at his post,

listening, but not. Mumbling lines they expect

of his visits year by year. And smiling to recall

the song he invented that night, hidden

in the closet of the practice room, a brick wall

between himself and the high school band’s Yuletide concert;

his parents sleepy in the blindness beyond stage lights,

applauding what they assumed they could hear.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

Lowell Jaeger: “Before I learned to read, I’d hide in the closet with a flashlight and my older brother’s school books. I’d copy the books, word for word, into a wide-ruled tablet. I knew the syllables were saying things I hadn’t discovered yet. To this day, I feel the same about language. I hand-write drafts of my poems painstakingly, to puzzle out what’s still unknown.” (web)