“Love Song with Plum” by Diane Lockward

Diane Lockward

LOVE SONG WITH PLUM

I take what he offers, a plum,

round and plump,

deeper than amethyst purple.

I lift the fruit from his palm.

Like Little Jack Horner, I want it in a pie,

my thumb stuck in to pluck

out that plum.

I wanted it baked in a pudding,

served post-prandial,

drenched in something potable,

and set on fire, to sit across from him and say, Pass

the pudding, please.

Spread on our morning toast, dollops of plum preserves,

and when we grow old, a bowl of prunes,

which, after all, are nothing more than withered plums.

But today the air is scented with plumeria,

and at this particular fruit stand, I’m plumb

loco in love with the plumiest

man. Festooned with peacock plumes

and swaddled in the plumage

of my happiness, I want to stand at the perimeter

of this plum-luscious

earth, sink a plumb

line for balance, then plummet

like a bird on fire, placate

all my desires, my implacable

hunger for the ripeness of my sweetheart’s plum.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

__________

Diane Lockward: “This poem began as an experiment, an attempt to enter a poem via sound rather than subject. The lead word ‘plum’ was used to create a vertical list of rhymes and near rhymes. The words in the list then became line endings.” (web)

