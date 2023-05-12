“Frank” by Kim Hansen

Kim Hansen

FRANK

I was smitten with a waiter in the dance club,

not romantically, but in the entertainment

division of my delight.

He was long bones and turned-out feet,

his spine like a tape measure

you lock out to its full length,

rigid and wobbly all at once.

His hair bobbed along with the drinks

he carried on the tray palm-up,

and flirting looked like a role

he had overprepared for,

practicing on the DJ, on the bouncer,

on every one of us as he delivered

our seabreezes and my repeat

requests for water.

When I was accepted

into the master’s program for dance

and took my place at the barre,

there he was in tights and battered slippers

warming up with grand pliés and cambré.

Every moment was better

with his repartee

whispered behind my derriere

as we pointed and reached.

You could never get all that ballet out

of his spine in modern technique.

You had to put up with it

if you wanted him in your dances,

which was worth it for the stories

about his days with the Ballet Trockadero

where he played Jane Eyre en pointe,

bourréeing with a book across the stage

and Mother Ginger in the Nutcracker.

At the upscale Italian restaurant

where he also waited,

he stood in fifth position

preparing your Caesar salad

right at your table,

singing along with the piano man

to I Don’t Know How To Love Him

from Jesus Christ Superstar.

One day he called and invited me to dinner,

his dime,

at The Cork near the apartments

where we both lived.

He looked lovely in white jeans,

his curls shining with something expensive.

We raised our glasses

and his toast was an announcement

of his full-blown AIDS diagnosis

as if it were a part he had fought for.

From that day on

he smelled like Grand Marnier

day or night,

even when I visited him

in a trailer in the Black Hills

after he got too sick

to live far from family.

Neuropathy took the feeling

in one arm and leg,

and his skin was mottled with sores

that makeup couldn’t hide,

but as we walked a brief way

to the river near his home

with his little dog circling

his dandy cane,

he stayed upright and regal

as if a small tiara balanced

atop his nest of auburn curls.

He wanted me to have his pointe shoes,

ending every phone call

with that promise.

But the phone calls stopped.

The shoes never arrived.

I miss that man.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Kim Hansen: “My father calls me to tell me what he is writing about. Sometimes it is about washing dishes or how his father and uncles looked falling asleep in social situations, acting as if they were pushing their hair back or giving their necks a whip. Then we read each other a few poems by our favorite poets, and I get back to writing about how we move and operate in spite of or because of gravity.”

