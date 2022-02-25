“Love Poem” by Chrys Tobey

Chrys Tobey

LOVE POEM

My imaginary love and I have been together fifteen or sixteen years.

We bought a house and we like to plant orange poppies and dance

to George Michael with our dog, but we don’t have imaginary children.

Each evening, he wraps his arm around my waist in bed and says,

Do you feel full? I often don’t know whether he is referring to dinner or our life,

but I say yes. I love the way my imaginary love traces his finger down

my spine, which reminds me of my mother’s tickle backs, and I covet

the spinach that gets stuck in his crooked front tooth. Sometimes my imaginary love

and I laugh so hard, we fall to the floor. Sometimes I say, I am afraid and he responds,

It will be okay. Sometimes he speaks with a New Jersey accent even though he is from

Los Angeles. My imaginary love understands why I check the stove several times

before I leave the house, why I do the same with locks, why I sometimes threaten

to leave. I’m pretty sure my imaginary love and I still imagine one another

when we have sex. And even when we masturbate. My imaginary love reads Second Sex

while I nap, as he rides his stationary bike. Unfortunately, I usually wake up

to his ukulele. When my imaginary love is at work, he sends me the sweetest pictures of his

penis. My imaginary love is trying to pay off my student loans. And then we

are going to take a trip to Fiji and maybe Belize. My imaginary love cries

when I tell him about my father. He makes lattes every morning before I get

out of bed, and he often tells me about the time he started walking in a crowded crosswalk

and farted. I think I am going to dedicate a book of poems to you, my imaginary love.

At night, I nuzzle my head into your armpit and we sleep so sound, I think I am dead.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

__________

Chrys Tobey: “I write poetry because it makes me feel less alone.” (web)

