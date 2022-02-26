“Mir in Ukraine” by Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach

February 26, 2022Posted by

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach

MIR IN UKRAINE

An erasure of “Address by the President of the Russian Federation,”
February 21, 2022, 22:35, The Kremlin, Moscow

                                                mir             in
                                                                  Ukraine

                        is

country
                                                                                                            and after
                                                                                                                        a few

words                         history

                                                                        entirely created
                                                                                                            by Russia
 

severing what is historical
                                                Nobody asked
                                                                        for                                                War

            longed
           
                                                                                                for
                                                            distance

 

                                                                                                found

                        sh ine

 

                                                                                                            Let me repeat

 
                                                                                                            its people
                                                                                                not       a mistake
                                                                                                        admit
them openly and honestly
                                                                                                                        Ukraine
                                                            fully
                                                                                                                                    Ukraine
            call
                                    Ukraine

Go            back to history                                    repeat
                                                                        it was impossible
 

 
                                                any                                                            future

 

 
                        instead
                                                                                                           
                                                                                                                                    bodies

            wonder : why

                                                                                    remain

Despite                         injustice
 

Ukraine
                                                                                                declare
                        Ukraine                       
                                                                                                            repeat
                                                                                    Ukraine
            reach             Ukraine
                                                                                                gold
                                                                                                            rope                        
Never
Ukraine             open
                                                            Ukraine
                                                bin d                         this            dictator
                                                            striking                                                Ukraine
                                                                                               

Ukraine
                                                                        I would
                                                            men            d                        memory

generations            Ukraine
           

                        branches

            r                         i v             er s

                        wave

                        burned

But we know

                        Ukraine

                        split                        is
 

                                                water

                                                           
                                                                        air

                                    Black Sea
                        fracture
is
                                                            lack and lost
 

                                                                                    in tatters
Ukraine
            its
            root
carries on

                                                —listen carefully, please—

from Poets Respond
February 26, 2022

__________

Julia Kolchinsky Dasbach: “Putin’s Feb 21nd speech rewrites history, questioning Ukrainian sovereignty and making false claims legitimizing its always having been a part of Russia. While this colonial narrative is not new, hearing it spoken in my mother tongue—Russian—while being myself born in Dnipro, Ukraine, and then reading and thinking through it in English, has carried a particular sting and anxiety in the days that followed. I coped by taking on an erasure of all 11-pages of his drivel in order to give back some of the agency and voice I felt were taken from my birthplace and its people in Putin’s twisted version of history and present moment. But today, thousands of miles away, safe behind a screen, as my birthplace is invaded, I have no words for the pain and paralysis I feel. I am holding my kin on this soil close and wishing those friends abroad on Ukrainian chernozem safety. War has begun, and I am terrified for what tomorrow will bring. I emigrated from Ukraine as a Jewish refugee when I was six years old, in 1993, two years after Ukraine declared her independence from the Soviet Union in a referendum supported by 93% of Ukraine’s citizens. While going through various political regimes, Ukraine has known sovereignty since 1991. I am aching at the threat of its loss. Aching for my birthplace. Her language and culture. Her identity. For her people—my people. For the mothers who first sent their kids to school wearing stickers identifying their blood type in the event of military catastrophe and are now sheltering from missile strikes in basements and subway stations. I am aching for what I cannot change, so the process of poetic erasure of a dictator’s language lets me reclaim some sense of power, for both myself and my reader, if only for a moment, if only in the lyric space of the page, to reach for mir-мир, the word for peace in both Russian and Ukrainian. Even though now, this reaching, this hope has been completely shattered.” (web)

Rattle Logo