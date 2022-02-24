“Why I Love that We’re Not Gods” by Sean Keck

Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2022: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Dark Figures” by Matthew King. “Why I Love that We’re Not Gods” was written by Sean Keck for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, January 2022, and selected as the Editor’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Sean Keck

WHY I LOVE THAT WE’RE NOT GODS

If we could live all time at once,

there’d be no room for words

in that total lack of silence.

The sky, grown thick with birds

trailing themselves like film frames,

would buckle and heave, spurred

along by wind and flames,

competing moons and stars,

bodies no longer named

on any legible charts.

Buried beneath thunder

of innumerable heart-

beats half off, under

the weight of too many

todays, we’d wander

nowhere and there. Any-

where you turned

there’d be a litany

of you and me, churned

into an us of each of us,

two we who learn

nothing because the cup

of our choices

is already filled up

with overflowing voices

of every grace and sin

we’d done or do. Noises

all about. The love we’re in,

in that total lack of silence,

won’t end but won’t begin.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

January 2022, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “This mind-bending poem compresses time into a single point where our entire lives happen all at once in a silent, frozen time-lapse. It’s a fascinating interpretation of the photograph, worthy of several reads on its own, but the gorgeous musicality of the poem is what put it over the top for me. It’s a layered, memorable, and surprising response.”

36 SHARES Facebook Twitter