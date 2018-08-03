August 3, 2018

Stephen Dunn

LITTLE PRETTY THINGS

As insects go, lacewings seem to have nothing to catapult

them into significance, most of the time just showing off

for the centipedes and sawflies. I imagine they envy

wasps their ability to make a house for themselves,

and boll-weevils their cottony usefulness. It seems

lacewings have nothing to do but be beautiful,

and so are dangerous. I’ve known a few

of their human counterparts, and have been fooled

by their slender bodies, the golden alertness

of their eyes, and for a while have forgiven a meanness,

even a cruelty, at their core.

Lacewings suck the bodily fluids

of aphids and other soft bodied creatures,

and devour their unhatched eggs. I suppose cruelty

has an evolutionary purpose, but whatever it is

I’ve learned to be wary of little pretty things

that exhibit it.

I can see some perverse nobility

in the Asian Tiger mosquito that needs nothing

more than a dab of blood from a few of us

before it lays itself down to die. And the behavior

of the Praying Mantis after sex has become part

of the inhuman comedy. I hear that in some cultures

lacewings are called stinkflies because of an odor

they emit to deter enemies. I don’t know who

or what these enemies are, but I hope enough exist

to save this world from creatures that stink and murder

and look graceful, gorgeous even, in the doing.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

__________

Stephen Dunn: “The poetry that ends up mattering speaks to things we half-know but are inarticulate about. It gives us language and the music of language for what we didn’t know we knew. So a combination of insight and beauty. I also liken the writing of it to basketball—you discover that you can be better than yourself for a little while. If you’re writing a good poem, it means you’re discovering things that you didn’t know you knew. In basketball, if you’re hitting your shots, you feel in the realm of the magical.” (web)