August 2, 2018

Terrance Hayes

MODEL PRISON MODEL

Here in this small expertly crafted model

you can see the layout of the prison I will erect:

the 17,500 six-by-eight cells, the wards

for dreamers reduced to beggars to my right,

the wards for strangers who might be or become

enemies to my left. It has taken years of research

and perspiration to design and assemble

this miniature, but with your support

it should only take 12 to 18 months to build

it to functioning size. You may note the words

(Prison is for the unindoctrinated) painted

on the tiny sign at the main gate are still wet.

I finished them while waiting for you to arrive.

They are the smell of civilization in the air.

Let me direct your attentions to the barbed wire

which thickens to a virtual cyclone of fangs

above the prison. With a good fence

to draw upon I was able to create

a terrific somberness and then lie down

and look through it at the prisoners

and officers inside. I feel like this is a good time

to tell you my father, mother and closest cousin

have worked decades as correctional officers

for the State. Nonetheless when I, a black poet,

was asked to participate in the construction

of this vision, I was surprised.

During those first uninspired years I smoked

so much I would have set myself on fire

had I not been weeping most of the time.

I am told the first time my uncle was an inmate,

my father would find him cowering

in his cell like a folded rag. Between jail

he works Saturdays helping out a man

at a flea market fruit stand, my uncle Junior.

You will note the imposing guard towers

at each corner of the prison. In the yard

below them I will loose vicious, obedient dogs.

Whether you consider dogs symbols

of security or symbols of danger depends

upon whether you’re inside or outside

the fence. In our current positions

around the model you and I represent

the mulling picketers: the just and vengeful,

the holy and grief-stricken citizens.

Standing along the corridor

leading to the preliminary de-dressing area,

several savage and savaged widows will insult

the new inmates. Even a slur is a form

of welcome. I plan to have the vocalists

among the prisoners sing for the old men

who die there. Perhaps their song will soften

the picketers. The prison of the picketer,

let me remark, is a landscape of dry riverbeds,

canyons and caves. During the uninspired hours

I imagined that land as the color of brick

set to flame. Everything gets tender in fire.

I imagined the melancholy stone of the prison

with a sort of geological desire. I imagined

the rehabilitated before the parole board

spilling brightly lit jive, alive with the indecipherable,

indecipherably alive. Everything is excited

by freedom. But I don’t know. I feel like no matter how

large we build this prison, it isn’t going to save us.

Please permit me to end my presentation for now.

We might get so caught up imagining the future,

we’ll never find our way. Come. Bend over and try

moving forward while looking between your legs

to get a sense of what it feels like trying to escape.

—from Rattle #31, Summer 2009

Tribute to African American Poets

2010 Pushcart Prize Winner

__________

Terrance Hayes: “I sort of think you’re always trying to become a poet. You’ve always got to write the next poem. In painting, you’re only a painter when you paint. The same is true of poetry, I think.” (web)