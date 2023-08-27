“Little Bird” by Robin Turner

Robin Turner

LITTLE BIRD

for Artie

The hottest month of the hottest year

on record. August in Texas. Unrelenting.

Mother had died just the month before.

My mother. The world kept burning.

And on the news, on our phones, all week the photos

of treasonous men, their arrogant mugshots

marring every screen, suffocating each sensible citizen.

How to breathe through the heat, through the spin

and the grief? How to rescue from harm what one loves?

When a red-feathered bird crashed into our window, it fell

like a stone and lay motionless. Little bird, you said

and stepped out to the porch, bent to stroke, to tap tap her still chest,

brought ice, brought tenderness, prayed mercy.

In the morning you spared me

from shoveling parched earth

and gave up the lost creature to ground.

You knew, knew I would not be able to bury her—

one more once beautiful thing.

—from Poets Respond

August 27, 2023

__________

Robin Turner: “A poem of gratitude for my husband, his good heart in a time of great personal loss, of grief for our burning world and fear for the fragile future of American democracy.”

