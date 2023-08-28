“Haiku & Senryu” by Kelly Sargent

August 28, 2023Posted by

Kelly Sargent

HAIKU & SENRYU

 
 
 
morning coffee
the steam and I
        rise
 
 
 
 
 
 
mourning 
the moon
morning dewdrops
 
 
 
 
 
 
second-hand shop
prom dress
brand new
 
 
 
 
 
 
two dozen roses
remembering 
   that he forgot
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
pandemic stroll
waving
to the neighbors’ dogs
 
 
 
 
 
dandelion
in the crack—
signing the divorce papers
 
 
 
 
 
morning tea
last night’s dream
at the bottom of the cup
 
 

from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

__________

Kelly Sargent: “Whether it be the construction of a six-word-story, three bold lines, or seventeen syllables, the art of brevity intrigues me. William Shakespeare said, ‘Sometimes, less is more,’ and Bruce Lee declared, ‘Simplicity is the key to brilliance.’ (Who knew that these two guys had so much in common?) The impact that a few spare words can create fascinates me. I want to give readers that slight-smile-with-a-little-nod moment.” (web)

Rattle Logo