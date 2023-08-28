“Haiku & Senryu” by Kelly Sargent

HAIKU & SENRYU
morning coffee
the steam and I
rise
mourning
the moon
morning dewdrops
second-hand shop
prom dress
brand new
two dozen roses
remembering
that he forgot
pandemic stroll
waving
to the neighbors’ dogs
dandelion
in the crack—
signing the divorce papers
morning tea
last night’s dream
at the bottom of the cup
—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023
__________
Kelly Sargent: “Whether it be the construction of a six-word-story, three bold lines, or seventeen syllables, the art of brevity intrigues me. William Shakespeare said, ‘Sometimes, less is more,’ and Bruce Lee declared, ‘Simplicity is the key to brilliance.’ (Who knew that these two guys had so much in common?) The impact that a few spare words can create fascinates me. I want to give readers that slight-smile-with-a-little-nod moment.” (web)