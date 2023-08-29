“Illicit” by Diane Stone

Diane Stone

ILLICIT

First she heard the clatter

of his boots on the porch,

feet and legs sturdy in their haste

to fling his body to her room.

The cranky doorknob jammed

then spun and turned and he rushed in

breathless from wanting and waiting.

Half-dressed by now, he leaned above her

touching arms and neck.

She heard every sound:

dust sighing from webs,

light fingering thin curtains,

rain sliding from the roof in silver yarns.

His face was hard to read—

perhaps she wasn’t apt at reading indiscretion.

There, on a couch in a shadowed room,

she, an unbeliever, watched herself perform,

and found that she believed again in sin.

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

__________

Diane Stone: “My grandfather taught me that poetry happens anywhere. He quoted his favorite poems even when we went fishing. Because of him, I think of poetry as a best friend. It helps me focus, helps me remember those tiny details from years ago, helps me see the big picture, reminds me to be patient.”

