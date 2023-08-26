“Funeral” by Jaylee Marchese

Jaylee Marchese (age 15)

FUNERAL

You’re a carefree, bouncy kid

who still enjoys the little things like

the sticky summer season every year

and riding horses and fishing

at the old docks past sunset.

Every year, your family goes on vacations

and you genuinely enjoy every second of them.

Your parents go on date nights now and then,

they hold hands in the front seat of your Yukon,

and your family feels undoubtedly like it’s yours.

Then, you notice things start changing.

Family game nights dissolve into nothing—

the Monopoly board is stowed in the

hallway closet like it’s unthinkable.

You’re sure that family movie nights only existed in your head.

The nights get longer and longer because

the yelling and arguing through

paper-thin walls put a pit in your stomach that fuels insomnia.

Most of your heart-wrenching summer nights are spent

staring at the ceiling, the clock flashing 1:00.

It’s painted the color of pessimism.

You spend those pitiful mornings afterward

explaining to your impertinent brothers that

it was nothing—just mangy conversation.

You wonder how this became your job.

The pancakes taste like an enigma.

The tension at your breakfast table is so thick,

you could cut it with a knife and the

hard truth that your parents’ marriage is

in shambles would come spilling out of it.

Your parents can barely stand the insanity anymore, and neither can you.

For an hour before, you’re hiding in the hallway bathroom,

shaking, because every part of you knows it would always

come down to this—an unassuming Sunday evening.

You tread on eggshells to the corridor.

They sit you down in your congested living room,

the fear clinging to you like sweat. The air is

stiff and unbreathable here because the truth is lingering in the corner of the room,

like a ghost, watching your skin turn pale

and your words slur into liquid.

You’re holding onto the tattered sofa for dear life,

your fingernails making deep impressions in the leather,

because you feel like your house is only seconds away

from being completely engulfed in flames.

Your impatience is a lump in your throat.

With soft voices, they tell you the things that you already

know, but hearing them out loud and from their own

mouths breaks your heart tenfold.

“Nothing is really going to change, Darling.”

“Everything will.”

Seven p.m. on a Sunday afternoon turns into

a teary-eyed teenager, belittled into a sobbing puddle

on the hardwood. Your brother says that you’ve

traded the chaos for the quiet.

You wonder why there couldn’t have been an in-between.

You don’t quite remember the next few months, just that

they’re dreary and you’re completely distant

from yourself. You’re going through the motions, while

the consciousness of yourself hides under the bed,

its eyes shut tight like it’s watching a horror movie.

At some point, you move half of

yourself into your grandparents’ house.

You paint the walls with the fever that won’t break,

and set the desire you have to

deteriorate on the bedside table, like a houseplant.

You make a point to never call this place

home because it can’t be farther from it. Really,

your heart belongs somewhere situated between two forever-moving

people, whose favorite game becomes

tug-of-war with the way you feel.

Dinner eventually turns into three-hour therapy

sessions. Family feels more like a game of house that you’re

stuck playing. The same mantra you’ve attempted to live by,

“Nothing’s really going to change, Darling …” is

beaten to a pulp and tossed in the trashcan with leftover dinner.

The next few years go by in what feels like

a montage. You’re watching yourself grow up in blinks, trying to

compensate for the sudden loss of childhood.

You feel like you’re still

grieving every part of yourself.

You think you deserved a funeral after that day in August,

and you never got one.

There’s an empty grave somewhere with your name on it,

and you’re stuck carrying around the

skeleton that belongs in it.

Your parents try their hardest,

but neither of them is around as much anymore. It

becomes your responsibility to raise your brothers and

it becomes your responsibility to raise yourself.

You overwhelm and you break yourself in the process, but

you aren’t allowed to cry because everyone

around you needs you to be completely solid.

You feel like you’re holding onto the kid you used to be

while everyone already sees you as

an adult—like you grew up the day everything ended.

You feel like you’re splitting down the middle trying

to make yourself belong to two people

who couldn’t get farther apart. With time, you realize

that the insanity was never really put to rest. It was only diluted,

like water on a grease fire.

You’re a mother.

You’re a sister.

You’re a teacher.

You’re a role model.

All the while, you’re a kid.

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Jaylee Marchese: “I write poetry because it feels natural.”

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter