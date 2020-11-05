November 5, 2020

Atar J. Hadari

LETTER FROM HOME ABOUT A FRIEND’S BUSINESS WITH SOFAS

Your friend is very much enjoying

the business of the sofas,

says he’s feeling quite content and wishes now

he’d started earlier,

doesn’t long to be a mercenary

tracking through the jungle

looking for the main artery

traveled by the rebel column—

he gets up at seven thirty,

washes, buys his eggs

and bacon at the local cafe,

reads his newspaper, debates

European policy with builder’s mates who grate

bits of bread across their plate

like sandpaper to get up all the grease.

In the shop by nine-fifteen,

he unlocks the locked crate,

lifts the noisy polythene

and stamps on the air freight,

lifts the sofa from its precious

nesting foil, an egg,

and props the jungle velour pattern

on the batik matting platform

with the matching louver bays.

Lunch break. Watches telly;

seventeen-all for darts.

Quick one at the local boozer

—mustn’t smell pissed for the shop;

back out at the customer desk,

three to three-fifteen,

only two hours, watches traffic

slow outside the window to the old classic new routine:

first, the shuffle of the schoolboy

loitering home tugging up his pants;

next the swagger of the aimless

lout with pennies to spare

and no job weighing down his hands;

next, the nanny—back from playschool,

bringing home the bairns,

then the man, cap down forehead,

stumbling to the pub for tea-time trembler, “Haddock’s end.”

Darkness. And the raindrops

hit the pane like small jets

crashing on a still, white tarmac

in the midst of the unexplored, roaring veld.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Tribute to Service Workers

__________

Atar J. Hadari: “My first job where I was left in charge of anything was a pizza counter, which lasted over a year, though this poem is about my best friend’s business selling sofas direct to the public.”