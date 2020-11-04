November 4, 2020

Maria Guzman

RIDING THE B-LINE

I remember the small yield of Marcuses

cases and cases of the same

men we picked those ripe winters

in front of the barbershop, the mall, the internet,

anywhere, they were particularly vulnerable.

Back when we were virgins

drunk off Carlo Rossi sangrias

we’d say, I’ll take a Marcus with that.

We could mean a baby or a dog

or some other sobering charm

like one Marcus who sold mixtapes

out of an electric blue Honda Civic

and ciphers out of a heart-shaped jacuzzi

that never amounted to any gold

except a long line of tired baby mommas

who never did like us after the baby shower.

How we showed up,

for the men they loved,

young and outlined in spandex

dangling silicone pacifiers

stuffed in glitter pink tissue.

How we could never be just one of the guys.

Because we were down for whatever

they’d invite us to telly parties at the Super 8.

So we’d go and never have sex.

Because we knew and they knew we knew

no good can come from motel lighting.

Not a baby, not a dog, not even a Marcus.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Tribute to Service Workers

__________

Maria Guzman: “Over the past fifteen years, I’ve worked in the service industry as a receptionist, barista, spa attendant, restaurant hostess, and retail clerk. These jobs have taught me so much about the idea of shame, pride, and identity, and how all work is essential. As the daughter of immigrant parents, the idea of respecting workers is deeply engrained in my ethos and absolutely bleeds into my poetry.” (web)