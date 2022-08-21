“I Was Looking for a Job and All I Got Was a New Haircut” by Jen Gayda Gupta

Jen Gayda Gupta

I WAS LOOKING FOR A JOB AND ALL I GOT WAS A NEW HAIRCUT

after Torrin A. Greathouse after Danez Smith

Hair keeps you warm in the winter and gives you something to do with your fingers

when you are bored. When I was young my mother’s hair fell

below her butt and when she cut it off,

I hid in the bathroom and refused to speak with her,

which was the same reaction I had

when my father removed his beard

and when my friend suggested it was time

for me to shave my legs.

I was looking for a job because I left mine–

in real life at least. The dream me hasn’t noticed.

She just keeps showing up to school without a lesson plan

or clothes. Real me only gets out of bed

when the real dog’s cries are louder than the dream children’s screams.

Real me wears sweatpants till noon. Real me hasn’t packed a lunch in a year

and has gotten real good at convincing herself

that this is not her fault

but I got the haircut because my mother says

I look older with shorter hair, older meaning more experienced

more experienced meaning more qualified

and I kept getting carded at Trader Joe’s so there went a solid

twelve or thirteen inches that keep making their way back.

Maybe that is the reason

I’ve always had long hair, because it doesn’t stay short

and haircuts are expensive and I don’t

have a job. Maybe that’s the reason

I have stopped shaving my legs because I need a new razor

but I don’t want to buy one.

It’s not that the last one paid well

but they were really good at convincing us that the pay wasn’t the point,

that it was for the children and I did believe that

for a very long time until my friend started making three times as much for half

the work and it gave me an itch of an idea that maybe the point of a job

is to get paid after all.

I don’t think I was the only one who figured this out

because I keep hearing about a national teacher shortage

meanwhile my own hair shortage has still not produced a new job.

I haven’t figured out what I am trying to tell you or what I’m trying to do

with my life because teacher school teaches you that 50 percent of teachers

leave teaching in the first five years but they don’t teach you

what to do when you are done teaching.

They don’t teach you what to do

when you’ve spent enough weekends grading enough papers

to drive you to the cardboard, to pack up a whole apartment, get a few too many

tattoos, chop off your hair and start living

in a box attached to a car. What then?

What now?

It’s become a chicken and an egg situation,

the hair and the job

I mean I can’t cut my hair because I don’t have a job

and I don’t have a job because I can’t cut my hair

and yes I know that isn’t true

and yes I did stop shaving my legs because it makes me feel more like a werewolf

by which I mean more like myself,

and yes I do have a small job by which I mean part time

and yes it is teaching but this time rich kids because it pays better

but makes me hate myself so I didn’t want to tell you about it

but there. There’s the truth.

Does anyone know anyone

who is hiring?

—from Poets Respond

August 21, 2022

__________

Jen Gayda Gupta: “I miss my job. I worry for the students and the schools. But I won’t be going back this year.” (web)

