“Function” by Elizabeth Kerr

Elizabeth Kerr (age 9)

FUNCTION

If there were no monsters from whom would we run?

If there were no sadness where would be fun?

If there were no siblings who would come out and play?

If there was no darkness why would we want day?

A box needs a top.

A skip needs a hop.

A one needs a two.

A me needs a you.

One cannot function without the other,

This just proves that we all need each other.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Elizabeth Kerr: “I like to create things. Poetry is one way to do so, using words to create feelings. It also allows me to express myself in an understandable manner that others can enjoy as well. I hope that other kids are inspired by these works to do the same.”

