December 9, 2020

Richard Cole

HOW MUCH DOES YOUR HOUSE WEIGH?

Somewhere in the middle of marriage,

we did the math. Two hundred pounds

per square foot times twenty nine hundred

square feet. That’s five hundred eighty

thousand pounds, three hundred tons almost

we carried on wings. For twenty years

the rooms were filled with children, noisy, unmindful

about the future, as was their right. We gave them

memories, and you filled the backyard with roses,

antiques from abandoned cemeteries, bred

to survive alone, Heaven on Earth, Rêve d’Or,

Belinda’s Dream, and a marriage bed

of icebergs, burgundy and white.

We raised the boys in the middle

class of expectations. I taught them to fly,

wobbly on their bicycles, how to drive, how to leave

home someday while you would show them

how to stay in love. This was our calling,

the art of effacement except for the home

you made and the house I strained to support,

and under it all a thin insinuation of debt

corrupting our slab foundation.

“This debt is a cancer,” you said,

and you were right. I made a mistake

when I married you, and your mistake

was to marry me. We did the math,

and we’re both bad at numbers.

But what counts more—planting a tree

or writing a poem? Writing a book

or raising a child? Somehow the boys grew up

and away, now fine young men, and now we carry

half the weight with a smaller house, though

even that might be too much. Tonight,

I see us in a Liberty Belle, a bomber

from World War II, coming back from a night raid.

I’m not a pilot but I’m flying this thing,

your hand on mine as my hand rests on the throttle.

We’ve taken hits, the plane bucks and shivers,

air whistling through the cabin, smoke

trailing from one of the engines,

almost out of fuel, on a glide path

downward across the divided Channel,

your hand on mine, the both of us still working,

pressing to reach some green,

imaginary and ultimate England.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Richard Cole: “I was born in Krum, Texas. I run a small but stubborn business writing agency in Austin, Texas, where I live with my wife, who works as a psychic consultant. I’ve never taken a writing workshop, though I’ve taught a few. For me, poetry is a form of oxygen.” (web)