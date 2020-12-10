December 10, 2020

Perie Longo

WHILE WATCHING A VIDEO OF THE DALAI LAMA

for my husband

Everything I see or hear is about him.

This morning, the Dalai Lama

says there is so much suffering

in the world he can’t do much.

With his monks he sifts colored sand

into an intricate design for peace,

then sweeps it away. They collect

the remains in a small jar, sprinkle a little

on top of their heads for tranquility.

While I held my husband in my hands

as ash, like finest sand,

all the hard edges of us disappeared

with the smoke. I rubbed him on my skin

then we flew him into light.

Such tragedy! how it takes death

to put everything in its right place,

how it takes death to perfect a life.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Perie Longo: “I had a recurrent dream when I was a very young child that when two armies of people met on the battlefield I stood between them and said, ‘No one can fight until they write a poem about their feelings.’ This probably came from my father, who always wrote poems to capture family celebrations and conflicts. Today I stand between life and death after the ‘crossing over’ of my husband, heeding my own words.”