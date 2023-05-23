“Hole” by Bill Christophersen

Bill Christophersen

HOLE

I

When the toddler disappeared (the septic tank’s

countersunk manhole cover not quite centered

and so become a revolving door), the May

sun was drying the grass of the bed-and-breakfast’s

manicured front lawn. A gardener

was coaxing a power mower up the property’s

street-side incline, one hand on the throttle,

the other on the driving wheel’s black dish.

When the father disappeared (down the same hole,

self-preservation trumped by something else

more limbic still, some gut-level imperative

or sense that hell had got him by the balls,

no matter how he played it), the mother, alone

and shaking, screamed with her whole body.

The gardener jammed the stick in park and hove

his lumbering, sweating self from the metal seat.

Then the mother disappeared (belayed

by the gardener’s sausage fingers round her ankles,

arms flailing the stinking darkness; flailing

and groping, the acrid stench suffocating

as her terror of the epiphany that life,

into which we bring these ones we love,

can snatch them by the toe and eat them whole;

can leach their little hides, do what we will).

Then the child reappeared (hauled up bodily,

the mother, arms extended like a midwife’s,

seizing it in midair from the father,

who, plunging deep, had gone to work, feeling

past turds till hand touched skull, then tugged

the curled-up infant from the pissy muck

and raised it above his head, a living trophy―

delivered to its mother, then babe and mom delivered

by the puffing gardener, whose yells of “Help! Baby!”

brought a passing mom-and-stroller, hence clean

water, disinfectant wipes, cell phone and the steady

voice required to summon 911).

Below, the father, treading bilious sludge,

barked knuckles on cement, then struck a rung―

egress from that twilight zone of filth;

chimney to pure light, sun-drenched salvation.

And so the father reappeared (climbing

out of deeper shit than I or anyone

I know has ever been encompassed by).

One doesn’t think, they say, at times like this;

one reacts. One thinks all sorts of things: How deep?

Well? Cesspool? Caustic chemicals? Will I

land on him? Break his back? My back? Is he

dead already? Am I committing suicide?

The ambulance arrived in a minute-thirty.

Son and father had stomachs pumped, got meds,

caught colds, got better. All three wake up screaming

more often than most of us. The parents shower

way more than they need to. The two-year-old

climbs the walls at the mention of bath time but

otherwise is doing fine. Turns out babies

hold their breath instinctively under water.

II

One wants the tale to end there, and perhaps

it does, a centerpiece of family lore, a

miracle of love, bravery, a special

dispensation all three share going forward.

But perhaps the enormity of the episode,

like a dark star, warps the space around it,

and the debt of love incurred toward the father

smothers the wife, and later the child, in guilt.

Perhaps the father, a dozen or more years later,

watching his teenage son do reckless things,

thinks, “What right’s he got to pull this kind

of shit on me?” Or, seething at the wife’s

obiter dicta and bickering retorts,

thinks, “Why was it up to me to take the plunge?

Was my life more expendable than yours?”

Perhaps the boy, unable at last to abide

the horror of that day, its happy ending

notwithstanding, loses the knack for trust,

without which nothing much is ever ventured,

fought for, wrestled with, maintained in spite

of obstacles? Perhaps no foothold ever

fully persuades; no morning sun on green

lawn but signifies some nightmare’s mise-

en-scène; no darkness seems negotiable.

III

A miracle is deceptive. Isolated,

it can make all history seem foreordained,

as if the jeweled part stands for the whole

bloody mess, that far less scintillating

prospect. There’s the chance, of course, that life’s

a latticework, a series of intersecting

miracles or miracle plays whose characters

appear/disappear within the larger structure,

a glimpse of which we’re occasionally afforded:

no clockwork universe but one ably directed

by the playwright himself, who, understandably

perhaps, bends over backward to retain

his privacy, anonymity, invisibility,

though peering, now and then, from a wing to nod

or appearing, like Alfred Hitchcock, in a cameo―

as grandfather, gardener, deus ex machina.

A tempting proposition, this invisible

script, this hidden teleology

in which each of us plays an unwitting part.

But over and against it is the hole―

unspeakable; mephitic; defiling;

predatory, one almost wants to say;

lying there beneath resplendent grass

on which young couples and their babies play.

—from Rattle #40, Summer 2013

__________

Bill Christophersen: “‘Crossing the Bar’ and ‘Ozymandias’ floored me in ninth grade, and hearing Bill Zavatsky and Gregory Orr read when I was in college helped me realize poems weren’t made by gray-bearded deities. When I turned 23, the country band I was playing in dissolved, the girl I was seeing walked, and I was alone in eastern Long Island with winter coming on. It was write or start drinking, and I’m not a drinking man.”

201 SHARES Facebook Twitter