“Improvident” by Veronica Kornberg

Veronica Kornberg

IMPROVIDENT

That dream, a small cottage

with windows facing the Pacific and

—wait for it—

priced within reason.

Of course

there were none.

So for twenty-five years we simply drove

the twisty mountain route

through a green welter of redwoods

to bottom out along the coast

among scattershot barns

and rusty propane tanks, happy

to end up at the state beach,

shield our ham and cheese

from sand-laced wind.

Eventually our fruitless quest was more

idle banter than actual search

though we still nosed

into abandoned shacks

and tire track lanes dead-ending

in junk heaps. What more could we want?

One foggy day we spied

a peeled and faded sign set back

among overgrown cypress,

a footpath through a dense thicket

of dead pines that led to a cliff,

and perched on its crumbling edge—

a tiny house, crusted with orange lichen,

brown algae and termite wings, the redwood

water tank staves bowed and bleeding water.

Within weeks our 401(k) was gutted,

we were out chopping dead trees

and fiddling with a pump bladder,

fielding chiropractors, pricing

used tractors. We chimed the names

of everything around us—

wrack line, blackberry, wentletrap,

wooly sea daisy and gumboot chiton.

We took it all on faith, as is.

Below us, the violent sea

broke its beautiful teeth on the rocks.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Veronica Kornberg: “Perhaps this poem reflects my inner Flopsy Bunny, about whom Beatrix Potter said, ‘They had a large family, and they were very improvident and cheerful.’” (web)