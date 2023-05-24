“Rebuke the Ghosts” by Y.S. Lee

Y.S. Lee

REBUKE THE GHOSTS

My grandmother’s soap opera was set in Manchu

times, when men with fierce eyeliner skirmished

with swords while, indoors, porcelain-pale women

spoke tremulous vows.

If prodded, she would translate major plot points

from Mandarin to Teochew but fell silent when asked

why, how. She walked on white runners with velcro tabs,

each shuffling step

a countdown to the unfailing lament about her sour

feet. She couldn’t abide milk, coffee, beef, morsels raw

or rich—though once felt too queasy for anything but

deep-fried squab.

She spoke three languages, probably more, but balked

at English—its cacophonies the white noise beyond her

threshold. Lunch began when she was ready; she hadn’t

rushed since 1941,

the year she was twenty, when the Japanese army strolled

down Malaya’s spine. Whole towns fled to the jungle, pushing

laden bicycles, shouldering sacks of rice, gold earrings

hemmed into shirts.

On their return, they scraped shit off kitchen floors,

knocked last crumbs of glass from their own

window frames, swept looted attics for any remnants

of their lives.

The house was haunted thereafter. She descended

first each morning, to rebuke the ghosts.

With the spirits in submission, she was free to

build a fire,

simmer grain into porridge. In the long seasons without,

she boiled bamboo shoots, changing the water three times

to leach their poison. She and her sister never stepped

outdoors, wore boy’s

clothing so the washing line didn’t advertise their presence

to soldiers. By the time an indifferent peace was declared

she was an encumbrance: twenty-five yet unmarried,

her parents anxious.

When the matchmaker presented her future husband with

two photos, he shrugged. Whichever . The randomness

of four children, her final decades in a city with the wrong

trees, mountains, light.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Y.S. Lee: “I write because it requires me to pay attention. (Otherwise, my whole life could trickle by and I might never notice.) It’s a way to map connections between what I observe, what I think I know, and what I remember.” (web)

