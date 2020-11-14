November 14, 2020

Allison Wong (age 13)

HIDE YOUR PEARLS FROM THE PIRATES

dear mom,

i’ve never been there

but you have

did you like it?

maybe not

because your parents took you and your siblings

and you ran away

on a boat.

dear mom,

it was claustrophobic,

you say

it was scary,

you say

you hid your pearls beneath your hair

you could not

b

r

e

a

t

h

e

when they came in

you didn’t know they would look like that

so normal,

you thought

pirates are real,

you say

and maybe we’re all just ordinary

in extraordinary ways.

dear mom,

you were only seven

or eight

or maybe

even

six.

dear mom,

your parents took you to america

for more opportunities

my parents (that’s you, by the way) took me to a small suburb

so i would be safe

so, thanks for that

dear mom,

do you realize that i’ve never been there?

i should clarify

there means two places

china and vietnam

what’s it like there?

if i go to beijing, will i wear an oxygen mask just

to walk the streets?

if i go to vietnam, will i know what war is like?

dear mom,

we’re american,

you say

chinese and vietnamese, too

but i’ve lost those traditions

sorry

—from 2020 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Allison Wong: “I like to write poetry because it’s possibly the most human way of expressing myself. It can be as simple or complex as I want, and it’s still beautiful no matter what.”