“Here We Were Happy” by Rebecca Starks

Rebecca Starks

HERE WE WERE HAPPY

And still I fall back on the garden

like a firebreak, as if its walls might contain

the inferno sweeping through paradise,

except this time they were given no warning

because god is the municipal government,

and the tree of knowledge is one of three

thousand palm trees planted from seed

and doused with dishwater until they can live

off the rain, and Adam and Eve are the poet

and his wife whose palms cupped the earth

like a child’s face, like water, saving with love

what was ruined by improvement, until

they turned back to ashes laid beneath a stone,

because the tree of life is a banyan tree

whose roots were hung with jars of water

and whose fruit is barely edible, famine food,

and even this wasn’t spared by the flames

sparked by the flaming swords of angels

who guard the memory of what they destroy,

which are mostly faces, and the begots are us,

shameless as the first begetters

professing innocence while stumbling on

comparison: it is like war, like a bomb went off

to which the voice from the whirlwind replies

Have you ever blown the top off a mountain

or changed the tilt of the earth?

Have you ever stoked the dragon’s breath

with burning grass, or hacked sugarcane by hand?

Have you ever blacked out the moon

so you could see the stars and the stars

so you could see your own blindness?

And the snake? you ask. The snake

is the stardust between them. No,

the snake is the words on the stone.

—from Poets Respond

August 13, 2023

__________

Rebecca Starks: “It is hard to write about the fires in Maui as they are happening and in the face of the terrible loss of life. I took refuge in W.S. Merwin’s palm garden on Maui. The title echoes the words on the stone marking his and his wife’s ashes.” (web)

