“The Old Green Recliner” by Lily Karpman

Lily Karpman (age 13)

THE OLD GREEN RECLINER

I miss the old green recliner

The smell of fried chicken as I opened the door to my dad’s car

The sound of him cooking in the kitchen

Waiting to ask him something until after he mowed the lawn

Throwing a football with him in the backyard

I miss how cool I thought he was when he worked at Wegmans

Going on hikes as a family

Having him chase me and my brother around the house

Him coming upstairs at night to tuck me in

Cooking a meal for him and my mom to have a date night

I don’t like our new recliner

That helps my dad stand up

So he can get in his wheelchair

And drive himself around the ground floor

Waiting for my mom to help him back in the chair

I don’t like our new van

That’s wheelchair accessible

So my dad can drive down our ramp sidewalk

And ride in his wheelchair to my soccer games

Which are the only times he gets out of the house

I wish it wasn’t like this

That my mom wasn’t so stressed

Because she has to help him

Which takes up so much time

That she has to work late into the night

I wish I didn’t have to think about it

But every time I go into our living room

He’s in the recliner

With the wheelchair across from him

Watching TV

And he isn’t walking around the kitchen cooking like he used to

He isn’t picking us up after school with a big box of Royal Farms for us to eat when we get home

He doesn’t mow the lawn anymore

He isn’t throwing a long ball to me in the backyard

Because he can’t

We don’t still hike as a family

We don’t still cook for our parents’ date night in the backyard

We don’t still wait for dad to give us a good night kiss after mom tucks us in

And we don’t still have our old green recliner

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Lily Karpman: “I am not a person who verbally expresses their feelings a lot but through poetry I can express exactly how I feel. It is much easier to give the pure feeling through poetry instead of verbally because poetry can be anything. Graceful or sharp, sweet or bitter, the words of every line in every stanza can perfectly express a feeling. So that is why I like writing poetry: it helps me express a feeling at its purest form.”

